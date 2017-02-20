Harris County Sheriff’s office: Homicide Need Public’s Help In Identifying Suspect.

Harris County, TX) Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigators are releasing these still surveillance photos of a male suspect and needs the public’s help in identifying him.

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, at around 2:30 pm, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol District 2 deputies responded to an In Progress call to a parking lot of a strip center located at 5344 east F. M. 1960 in north east Harris County.

It was reported that several gunshots were heard in the parking lot and a white male wearing a black trench coat and top hat was seen running from the victim’s vehicle.

He ran to a silver colored four door sedan and fled the scene.

Patrol units arrived, and discovered a 20-year-old black male victim in the driver seat of a Silver Ford Taurus.

The victim was unresponsive and medical personnel was summoned to the scene and pronounced the victim dead from several gunshot wounds.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’10 in height and weighing 190 to 220 Lbs.

He has brown colored hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

