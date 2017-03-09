Harris County Sheriff’s office Reminder – Drink, Drive, Go To Jail

Community: HCSO: Sheriff’s Office Reminder – Drink, Drive, Go To Jail Dear Nixle User, The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! During the entire Rodeo season, please remember to always have a designated driver, or have a driving service on stand-by to safely transport you and your party. Drink, drive, go to jail. With Spring Break around the corner, the HCSO also encourages parents to have an honest conversation with their kids about having fun on their spring break while obeying all laws to stay safe. As students around the county enjoy spring break, some will be driving themselves and friends in motor vehicles. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reminds parents and loved ones to talk to their kids about the risks of driving while impaired. Underage drinking is illegal, dangerous and possibly fatal. Remember: • Drivers are responsible for every person’s life while operating a motor vehicle, including its passengers.

• A few minutes of c! onversation with teens can save your child’s life and the lives of others.

• Be sure to set strict parameters for spring break activities, and know where your kids are at all times.

• Remind your students never to get in a car with an impaired driver. Tell them to find a sober ride, or call a trusted adult instead.

• Remind your children to always wear a seatbelt. 70% of teens killed in traffic accidents were not wearing a seatbelt. 2016

• 141 Fatal crashes investigated which resulted in 151 deaths. There were 14 arrests made in these fatal investigations that were alcohol related

• 67 of these fatal crashes were alcohol related

• 19 of these fatal crashes were drug related

• 4 of these fatal crashes were alcohol and drug related

• 2775-total alcohol related arrests by Sheriff’s Office for year 2016 2017

• 31-Fatal crashes investigated which resulted in 33 deaths. There have been 3 arre! sts made in these fatal investigations that were alcohol related.

• 5 of these fatal crashes were alcohol related

• 530-total alcohol related arrests year to date made by Sheriff’s Office **Toxicology reports remain pending in several ongoing HCSO traffic investigations. 2017 statistics are subject to change For full details, view this message on the web.