HARVEY IS NOW A HURRICANE

Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and elected officials continue to monitor and prepare for hurricane Harvey. The National Hurricane Center is predicting Harvey could become a category 3 hurricane by landfall. Projected landfall is south of Matagorda Bay and is still expected for Friday night. Once landfall is made the system is projected to slow down and produce heavy rain on southern counties.

At this time Montgomery County remains out of the warning area, but this could change as Harvey approaches and intensifies. Information from the prediction maps indicate that we could experience tropical storm-force winds by Friday and rainfall amount between 10 and15 inches. As with most hurricanes, tornadoes are possible.

For help and information on preparing for disasters, download our new preparedness app ReadyMCTX to your mobile device. Now is the time to make sure preparations are in order and check your emergency kits.

Use today to finalize emergency preparations.

Top off your gas tank

Make sure you have enough food and water for everyone in your household including pets for a minimum of 3 days

Rid ditches of debris that could cause flooding

Tie down and store patio and garden items that could become hazardous projectiles

If you intend to use a generator, make sure you have fuel to run it and are aware of all safety measures

Check your flashlights, weather radio, and any other electronics you might need, make sure they are in working order or that you have enough batteries

If you live in a flood prone area now is the time to make preparations, you might want to think about staying with friends or family

Hurricane Warning in effect from Port Mansfield to Matagorda Tropical Storm Warning in effect from Matagorda to High Island

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, elected officials and our partners will continue to monitor the conditions of Harvey and update when necessary.

To receive emergency alerts to your phone or email from Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, register at https://www.smart911.com/. When you are creating your profile, you must check the box next to Share my Smart911 Profile with TX-Montgomery-County-911 to support emergency preparedness.

Stay informed and monitor conditions for Montgomery County and the surrounding area on the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website www.mctxoem.org, NOAA Weather Radio, KStar 99.7FM or your favorite news source for vital weather related information.