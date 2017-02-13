HELP OUR HOMELESS STUDENTS THROUGH THE HUNTSVILLE WALKER COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

POP Committee (Chamber of Commerce) is collecting gift cards to donate to the homeless students of Huntsville Independent School District!! (approx. 350 students)

From now till March 15 you can drop off

gift cards at:

Chamber of Commerce

HISD Adm. Bldg. (special acct.)

Cards (& cash) can be in increments of $5 through $25 from fast foods, grocery stores, Wal-Mart, Target, etc.

No Master Card’s or Visa’s as they charge you to use them.

Sponsored by: Promoting Our Positives

(Chamber of Commerce)