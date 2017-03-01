“Heroin and Marijuana”

The Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables office made stopped a white Ford truck for traffic violations on Nichols Sawmill Road near the intersection of Turtle Dove Lane in the Turtle Creek Subdivision. When the deputy approached the vehicle he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon further search of the vehicle the deputy was able to find 1 pound 2.6 ounces of marijuana and 1.6 grams of heroin. Jarrod Grochett, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Both Felony Three charges are punishable by 10 years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.