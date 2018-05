HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

IN THE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS, MONTGOMERY PLAYS COPPELL FRIDAY , MAGNOLIA PLAYS LINDALE FRIDAY, COLLEGE PARK PLAYS J-J PEARCE FRIDAY AND OAK RIDGE PLAYS DALLAS JESUIT IN GAME ONE THURSDAY

IN SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS, WILLIS PLAYS COLLEGE STATION IN GAME ONE OF THE SERIES THURSDAY, THE WOODLANDS PLAYS ROCKWALL IN GAME ONE THURSDAY, OAK RIDGE PLAYS COPPELL FRIDAY AND SPLENDORA PLAYS BARBERS HILL FRIDAY