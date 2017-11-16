Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS AND VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

by | Nov 16, 2017 | Local News

High School Football

Thursday night:

Magnolia West plays Leander Rouse at seven pm at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Friday night:

Oak Ridge plays Mesquite Horn at 7:30 pm at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Magnolia plays Cedar Park at 7:30 pm  at Bastrop ISD Stadium

Porter plays Nederland at 7 pm in Channelview

New Caney plays Vidor at 7 pm at Galena Park ISD Stadium

Huntsville plays Georgetown at 7:30 pm at Tiger Stadium in College Station

Saturday:

The Woodlands plays Rockwall at four pm at Woodforest Bank Stadium

 

High School Volleyball State Tournament:

Friday night

The Woodlands plays Lewisville Hebron at five pm in the State Semi-Final in Garland