HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS AND VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

High School Football

Thursday night:

Magnolia West plays Leander Rouse at seven pm at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Friday night:

Oak Ridge plays Mesquite Horn at 7:30 pm at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Magnolia plays Cedar Park at 7:30 pm at Bastrop ISD Stadium

Porter plays Nederland at 7 pm in Channelview

New Caney plays Vidor at 7 pm at Galena Park ISD Stadium

Huntsville plays Georgetown at 7:30 pm at Tiger Stadium in College Station

Saturday:

The Woodlands plays Rockwall at four pm at Woodforest Bank Stadium

High School Volleyball State Tournament:

Friday night

The Woodlands plays Lewisville Hebron at five pm in the State Semi-Final in Garland