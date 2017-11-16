HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS AND VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

High School Football
Thursday night:
Magnolia West plays Leander Rouse at seven pm at Bryan’s Green Stadium
Friday night:
Oak Ridge plays Mesquite Horn at 7:30 pm at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Magnolia plays Cedar Park at 7:30 pm at Bastrop ISD Stadium
Porter plays Nederland at 7 pm in Channelview
New Caney plays Vidor at 7 pm at Galena Park ISD Stadium
Huntsville plays Georgetown at 7:30 pm at Tiger Stadium in College Station
Saturday:
The Woodlands plays Rockwall at four pm at Woodforest Bank Stadium
High School Volleyball State Tournament:
Friday night
The Woodlands plays Lewisville Hebron at five pm in the State Semi-Final in Garland