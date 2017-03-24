REWARD OF UP TO $5,000 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CHARGING AND/OR ARREST OF THE SUSPECT(S) IN THIS CASE. Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Hit and Run-Failure to Stop and Render Aid. On Tuesday, January 21, 2017, at approximately 1735 hours, the victim was crossing the street in the 1300 block of Gessner Road in Houston, Texas. While the suspect’s vehicle was heading Southbound, the victim failed to yield the right of way, and was struck by the suspect’ vehicle. The suspect Failed to Stop and Render Aid to the victim and fled the scene of the crash. The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries. The suspect was driving a black Dodge Charger with an unknown license plate number. The suspect was described as a black male. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous. HPD 23228217