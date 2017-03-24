HOUSTON BURGLARY

REWARD OF UP TO $5,000 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CHARGING AND/OR ARREST OF THE SUSPECT(S) IN THIS CASE.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for Burglary.

On February 15, 2017, three suspects broke into a business located in the 6600 block of Wilcrest in Houston, Texas. After the business was closed, three suspects broke the back entrance door and entered the premises. The suspects stole two guitars and two television sets.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspects inside the business.

The suspects are described as three, Hispanic males.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

HPD 20353717