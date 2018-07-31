Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine to offer sports physicals at C.K. Ray Recreation Center in Conroe, Aug. 11

The Woodlands, Texas — (July 27, 2017) – Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at The Woodlands is offering sports physicals for Conroe ISD students and any other student athletes needing a physical to participate in school athletics.

Physicians will provide physicals at C.K. Ray Recreation Center in Conroe on Saturday, August 11, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $15 (cash only) for ages 12 through 18.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) requires all high school athletes to undergo and pass a physical examination prior to participating in sports. Physical evaluations include examining height, weight, vision, blood pressure, pulse, ears, nose, throat, heart, lungs, abdomen, spine and all joints in the upper and lower body. Physicians discuss the athletes’ medical history and consult with them and their parents if further evaluation is necessary prior to releasing them to participate in sports.

“We truly enjoy working with students and making sure they are healthy and ready to compete in junior high and high school sports,” said Dr. Alysia Robichau, primary care/sports medicine.

“This opportunity provides a convenient, inexpensive opportunity for athletes to complete their physical and meet our team of board-certified physicians,” added Jace Duke, manager, Athletic Training Services, Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. “Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is the medical provider for top sports teams such as the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash and we are pleased that we can offer the same high-quality care to families in Montgomery County.”

For your child to participate in the school physicals, please visit houstonmethodist.org/events to register and print the UIL Physical Evaluation form and the Houston Methodist release form. Please bring both completed forms with you on August 11.

C.K. Recreation Center is located at 1203 Candy Cane Lane, Conroe, Texas, 77301.

About Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston’s leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes and active adults alike. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash, Rice Athletics, RodeoHouston®, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.