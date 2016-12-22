Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Jessi

ID#324787

Female

Jessi is a one-year-old Labrador Retriever who was taken in by someone who found her when she was in bad shape. She was emaciated and scared, but she spent time in a Houston SPCA foster home and really came into her own. She loves other dogs, she’s very cuddly and prefers to sleep in bed with you. She’s still learning some basic things like walking on a leash and potty training, but she’s a quick study. To learn how you can welcome this lovebug into your home go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today.