Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Casey

ID#326570

Female

Casey is a one-year-old Terrier mix who was rescued by Houston SPCA cruelty investigators from a hoarding situation. She might be a little unsure of her new surroundings at first, but with time and patience she will be so grateful for her new home. Casey may require some extra training to learn how to be a normal house pet but she’ll be worth the effort. To learn how you can adopt her go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt and visit her at the Houston SPCA today!