Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Marmalaid

ID#327846

Female

Marmalaid is a gorgeous, two-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix with a striking orange and white coat. She was transferred in to the Houston SPCA from a smaller shelter so she’s hoping to find a loving home in the big city. Marmalaid is a little bit uncomfortable around other cats so she would do best in a single-pet household. To learn how you can adopt Marmalaid go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today.