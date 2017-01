Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Coco

ID#328099

Female

Coco is a ten-month-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was rescued by Houston SPCA cruelty investigators along with several other cats. She spent her life living both indoors and outside, but she would love to be an inside cat from now on. She gets along with other kitties and humans alike, but her independent nature means she’ll also appreciate some alone-time. To learn how you can adopt beautiful Coco go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today.