Houston SPCA’s Pet of the Week

Dandy is a two-year-old Terrier mix with a darling personality. She was found by a Good Samaritan in a medical supply parking lot, and though she had a microchip it was never registered so she’s ready and waiting for a new family. She is under 20 pounds but she’s got a big heart full of love. To learn how you can adopt this cute little thing go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit her at the Houston SPCA today.