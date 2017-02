Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Maegan

ID#328365

Female

Maegan is a ten-month-old Domestic Shorthair who was transferred in to the Houston SPCA from another animal shelter so she could find a new home. She is gorgeous and eye-catching, and she’s looking for a patient family who will give her time to come out of her shell at her own pace. She can be timid at first but she has a lot of love to give. To learn how you can adopt Maegan go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today!