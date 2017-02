Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Miles

ID#329071

Male

Miles is a three-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix who was abandoned in a parking lot. He’s a gorgeous dog with a loving, attentive personality. He’s playful and full of energy, so he’d love a family that can set aside time to properly exercise him. He’s been waiting several weeks for his new home. To learn more about adopting Miles go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit him at the Houston SPCA today.