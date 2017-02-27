Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Luna

ID#265019

Female

Luna is a lovely little Domestic Shorthair mix who is three and a half years old. She is the unfortunate product of a divorce situation, so she’s looking for a loving family to take her home. She can be timid at first but she is affectionate once she feels confident. She enjoys attention on her terms, but is also content to lounge in the sunshine. She has lived with dogs, and would prefer quiet or older children. To learn how you can adopt Luna go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today.