Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Here is this week’s pet:

Lola

ID#329385

Female

Lola is a one-year-old Labrador/Shepherd mix who was transferred in to the Houston SPCA from another animal shelter to help her find a home. She is a playful, friendly dog who has energy in spades. She would love an active family who will keep her busy. To learn how you can adopt this cutie with the radar ears go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit her at the Houston SPCA today.