Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Yeller is a two-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who showed up on a nice couple’s doorstep and stayed with them for a few weeks before coming to the Houston SPCA to find a permanent home. He is a friendly cat who got along well with the other cats in the home. He’s a mellow yellow guy who also has a playful side. To learn how you can adopt Yeller go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today.