Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Speckles

ID#329262

Female

Speckles is a seven-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was surrendered from a home with too many pets. She has perfect household manners, and she’s past the crazy kitten stage of life. She is an ideal roommate for anyone who enjoys cuddly cats with soft fur. To learn how you can adopt Speckles go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today.