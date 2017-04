Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Roxy

ID#329425

Female

Roxy is a two-year-old Hound mix who was taken in by a kind family who found her wandering as a stray. She is a social butterfly who craves attention and asks for it from anyone who glances her way. She loves to explore and is very curious, so she would enjoy a family that can take her for long, leisurely walks where she can smell the roses. To learn how you can adopt Roxy go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today.