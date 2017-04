Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Mr. Meow

ID#331684

Male

Mr. Meow is a two-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix whose owner moved and couldn’t bring him along. He is a very social and outgoing cat who has lived around children of all ages. He also lived with his sister, and he gets along with other cats as long as he’s introduced properly. He loves to play and his favorite activity is cuddling. To learn how you can adopt Mr. Meow visit www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to see him at the Houston SPCA today.