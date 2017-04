Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Lexi

ID#332747

Female

Lexi is a one-year-old petite Shepherd mix who was found by a kind citizen who brought her to the Houston SPCA. She is a loving dog with a soft expression and she will make a wonderful pet. Because she was found on the streets, her back story is unknown, but her future looks bright and happy. To learn how you can welcome Lexi into your family go www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit her at the Houston SPCA today.