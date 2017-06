Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Tommy

ID#337827

Male

Tommy is a two-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who was rescued by Houston SPCA cruelty investigators, along with dozens of other dogs, from a hoarding situation. They weren’t receiving proper care, but now they’re safe and sound and ready for a new home! Tommy is under 40 lbs so he’s a great size and he has a wonderful disposition. To learn how you can welcome this lovable pup into your family go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today.