Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Penny

ID#341155

Female

Penny is a four-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was brought to the Houston SPCA from a home that had too many pets. She has lived around dozens of other cats, though she would probably prefer fewer furry friends in her new home. Penny is a friendly girl with a beautiful, photo-ready face. To learn how you can adopt her go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit Penny at the Houston SPCA today!