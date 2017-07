Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Minxie

ID#333106

Female

Minxie is a three-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was found wandering the streets all by herself. She can definitely be timid at first, but once she warms up to you she’s a friend for life! This gentle little cat has been waiting for a loving home since March. To learn how you can welcome her into your family go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit her at the Houston SPCA today.