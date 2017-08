Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Donnie

ID#341916

Male

Donnie is a one-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was found by a kind citizen and brought to the Houston SPCA. He had several abrasions likely caused by another cat, but he’s healed completely and this friendly boy is ready for a home. He purrs like crazy and enjoys attention, but he’s also content to lounge peacefully in a spot of sun. To learn how you can welcome Donnie into your home go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit him at the Houston SPCA today!