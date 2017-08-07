Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Austin

ID#344537

Male

Austin is a one-year-old Terrier/Chihuahua mix who was brought to the Houston SPCA on the 24-hour injured animal rescue ambulance with what appeared to be a bite wound to his leg. He is all healed up and ready to find a loving home! Austin is a sweet and social dog, but he’ll need a patient family to finish his house training since it’s been a while since he lived in a home. He’s treat-motivated and loves to learn! To find out how you can adopt Austin go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today.