Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Tucker

ID#345627

Male

Tucker is a two-year-old Great Dane mix whose owner travelled too much to give him the attention he needs. He’s a loving dog who is very well trained- he knows lots of commands and lets himself out through a doggy door! Tucker has lived with kids and other dogs and did great with everyone. To learn how you can welcome this big softie into your home go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today!