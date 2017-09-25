Houston SPCA’S Pet of the Week

Freckle

ID#329045

Male

Freckle is a calm, quiet cat looking for a loving home. He’s a three-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who has lived with young kids and other cats. He is particular about his cat friends, but he was very sweet with the young children. Freckle is a timid cat around strangers, but he will curl up next to his family and purr contentedly when he feels safe. To learn how you can welcome Freckle into your family go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today.