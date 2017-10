HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Clementine

ID#349354

Female

Clementine is a three-year-old Shepherd mix who was rescued by the Houston SPCA’s 24-hour injured animal rescue ambulance with abrasions all over her legs and a slight limp. She was covered in dirt and fleas, but happy and energetic all the same! She has since healed up nicely and would love an active home who can keep her busy. To learn how you can adopt Clementine go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today.