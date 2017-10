HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Cheeto

ID#350246

Male

Cheeto is a two-year-old Chihuahua mix who was found by a kind citizen after he’d apparently been hit by a car. He was bleeding from several abrasions but managed to escape major injury. He’s a sweet and silly little dog who would love a family to show him the affection and attention he craves. To learn how you can make Cheeto part of your home go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today!