HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Lynx

ID#350610

Female

Lynx is a beautiful tabby-and-white Domestic Shorthair mix who is one and a half years old. Her owner fell ill and could no longer care for her, so now she’s looking for a new loving home. Lynx has lived with kids and other cats, though she will always need a proper introduction when meeting new family members. To learn how you can make Lynx part of your family go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit her at the Houston SPCA today!