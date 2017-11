HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Tilly

ID#336309

Female

Tilly is a beautiful black cat who is about one and a half years old. She is affectionate and loves to be pet, and she’ll purr and make biscuits when she’s feeling particularly happy! Tilly has lived with another cat and got along well, though she’d need a proper introduction to ensure they have a great relationship. Tilly’s new family may need help trimming her nails, but the effort will be worth it to have this wonderful cat!