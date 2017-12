HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Kendall

ID#348116

Female

Kendall is a five-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was found during Hurricane Harvey. Unfortunately her family was unable to reclaim her so now she’s looking for a loving home. Kendall lived with two dogs so she might do ok in a household with other pets. She can be a bit shy at first but once she feels confident in her surroundings, she’s a real sweetheart. To learn how you can adopt Kendall go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today!