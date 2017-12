HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Mr. Whiskers

ID#352603

Male

Mr. Whiskers is a two-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was rescued on the Houston SPCA’s 24-hour injured animal ambulance with some lameness in his front leg. Fortunately it was just a minor injury, and he’s all healed up and ready to find a home. This handsome cat is soft as can be, and he really enjoys being pet and loved on! To learn how you can welcome Mr. Whiskers into your family go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today!