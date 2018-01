HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

King

ID#352998

Male

King is a very handsome, flame-point kitty who is about two years old. He was brought to the Houston SPCA on the 24-hour injured animal rescue ambulance, but it turns out his paw had healed from an old injury. He isn’t in any pain and he gets around just fine! This loving boy wants nothing more than a soft bed and lots of pets and cuddles. To learn how you can adopt King go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit him at the Houston SPCA today!