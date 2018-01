HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Russ

ID#353280

Male

Russ is a one-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was found by Houston SPCA staff wandering by himself. Fortunately he was in good health so it didn’t take long for him to make his way onto the adoption floor. Russ is a social guy with a big, lovable face and a personality to match. To learn how you can welcome this handsome cat into your family go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today!