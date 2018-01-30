HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Targa

ID#351854

Female

Targa is a five-year-old Terrier mix who was rescued by the Houston SPCA from a hoarding situation back in November of 2017. She’s a sweet little thing who has overcome a lot, and though she gets along with other pets she would probably prefer a quieter household where she can receive lots of personal attention. Targa may need a little extra time to settle into her new routine but she’ll be so grateful for her second chance! To learn how you can adopt Targa go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today.