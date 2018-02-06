HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Princess

ID#353332

Female

Princess is a beautiful senior kitty who is nine and a half years old. She has lived with people of all ages and can get along with just about anyone, as long as they respect her seniority! Princess may take a minute or two to decide you’re worthy of her attention, but once you’re cleared she’s all love, all the time. To learn how you can adopt Princess at a reduced fee through the Houston SPCA’s Golden Paws program go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today.