HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Dolly

ID#355333

Female

Dolly is a two-year-old Labrador mix who is looking for a loving home. She is house trained, loves other dogs and is very calm and well behaved. She gets anxious when she’s left alone so she would benefit from kennel training and lots of exercise and fun distractions. To learn how you can bring Dolly home with your family go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today!