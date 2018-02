HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Jordan

ID#354868

Male

Jordan is a two-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix with a dapper tuxedo coat and a charming personality. He was found by a kind family that took him in from the street, and they said he got along with everyone in the home, including their other cats. Jordan loves to chase bottle caps across the floor so there’s no need for expensive toys with this boy! To learn how you can adopt Jordan go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today.