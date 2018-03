HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Max

ID#351498

Male

Max is an eight-month-old Shepherd mix looking for the perfect family to call his own! He is an active dog and loves to run and play despite only having three legs. He loves people and is an eager student, so his family will have loads of fun training him to do all sorts of things. He is house trained and crate trained already, all he needs is exercise and he’s all set! To learn how you can adopt Max go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today!