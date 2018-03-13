Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Mar 13, 2018

Diego

ID#355812

Male

 

Diego is a stately German Shepherd Dog mix who is six years old. He is a very friendly boy who is house trained and knows a few tricks like ‘sit’ and ‘shake’! He loves to go on long walks and needs a family who will keep him inside, otherwise he likes to go for walkabouts if left outside by himself. Diego is as lovable as he is handsome, and deserves a family who will pamper him. To learn how you can adopt Diego go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today!