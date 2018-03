HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Bowen

ID#358457

Male

Bowen is a handsome hound mix who is a year and a half old. He was transferred in to the Houston SPCA from another animal welfare organization so that he could find a loving home. He is a sweet dog with an expressive face that he uses to convince you to give him constant love and attention! This active boy will keep you moving. To learn how you can adopt Bowen go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit him at the Houston SPCA today!