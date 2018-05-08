HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Cora

ID#355903

Female

Cora is a one-year-old Labrador mix who was found wandering the streets by herself. Despite being a young dog, she’s very mild-mannered and gets along with just about anyone, human or otherwise! She might be a bit shy at first but it doesn’t take long for her to warm up to new situations. She spent time in a foster home where she proved to be a wonderful pet, and she’s even already house trained. To learn how you can adopt Cora go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today!