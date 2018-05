HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Megan

ID#357879

Female

Megan is a five-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who was rescued by Houston SPCA cruelty investigators from a hoarding situation. Despite her less-than-ideal circumstances, Megan is a social butterfly who loves attention. She enjoys being part of the action and will make sure she’s the center of attention! To learn how you can welcome this petite little cat into your home go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and visit her at the Houston SPCA today!