HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Perry

ID#304064

Female

Perry is a fun-loving Retriever mix who is two and a half years old. Her silly, playful antics were too much for the family’s little Chihuahua, so Perry is looking for a home where the other pets can match her speed! Perry is a cuddlebug who loves to sit on laps, and though she’s never lived with kids her family said she’d do great with anyone. To learn how you can adopt this lovable girl go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit her at the Houston SPCA today!