HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Sky

ID#364418

Female

Sky is a gorgeous one-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix with a stunning tortoiseshell coat. She was brought to the Houston SPCA along with several other cats because their owner had too many pets to care for properly. She is an easygoing, sweet girl who would love a home to call her own. To learn how you can adopt Sky go to www.HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit her at the Houston SPCA today!